Friends of The Berry Patch

It's strawberry picking time!

We have had great picking this past week, and should continue to have excellent quantities of fruit available to pick this coming week. We encourage you to come pick with us.

We anticipate being open for strawberry picking on Friday from 8a-1p, and Saturday and Sunday from 8a-2p As always, please check our website or call ahead before coming to make sure we're open due to changes in the weather.

Price of pick-your-own strawberries is $2.65/lb., and picking containers are provided. We accept cash or check. (We can't accept credit cards because we're in a cell phone dead zone, we have difficulties getting a consistent cell signal). There is an ATM down the street at the gas station/convenience store.

We are now taking orders for picked strawberries for pickup on Saturday and beyond. Price is $28 for a flat of 12 pints, or about 9-9.5 lbs. of fruit. Call us at 651-433-3448 and leave a message with your name, phone number, the quantity of berries you're looking for, and the day you would like to pick them up. We'll call back to confirm your order. We expect to be picking fruit for customers for another week or so.

As always, but particularly in a late season, weather will be a major factor in how long our season runs. We're quite pleased with how the strawberry crop is looking at this time, with a good-sized crop possible. Fruit coming out of the field this week continues to be beautiful. We are hoping to get a solid 3-week picking season this year, running through July 10 or so, but much depends on Mother Nature. We'll do our best to keep you informed of fruit availability and picking conditions.

Our raspberry crop is also looking incredibly good at this time, but picking won't start for several more days yet. We're starting to see our very earliest fruit turning a slight pink. That means the beginning of raspberry season is still a few days away. We expect raspberry season to last 3+ weeks.

Our blueberry crop will be so-so. About half of our plantings were damaged by -35F temperatures this winter. While the roots are alive and sending up new growth, canes in low spots of our fields were killed, and we'll have to grow those back for next year. The other half of our plantings, the ones that were on higher ground, are looking very nice. So we will have a crop, just not as big as we would normally like to see. Blueberry picking will likely begin a few days after the start of raspberry picking.

Thank you for your interest in our farm. See you soon for strawberry picking!

